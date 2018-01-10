Craig Hemke: Gold Has Been Alchemized by Rory – The Daily Coin

I love sitting down with Craig Hemke, TFMetals Report, not only does he share great information it is a lot of fun with some laughter thrown in to keep these all-too-serious conversations a little lighter. When you’re dealing with such subjects as our monetary past and what we see as our monetary future, humor is a necessary ingredient.

All the wizards and their magic potions in pots from medieval times couldn’t pull it off but the bankers did.40 years ago. They managed and turned ether, nothing, into this confidence scheme of “yes I own gold” No. you don’t. You own a piece of paper that says you are exposed to the price. But you don’t own gold. Craig Hemke ~The Daily Coin

The Federal Reserve System hijacked the U.S. economy, banking and financial systems in 1913 and foisted upon the citizens a system of debt that replaced a perfectly good gold based system that allowed for freedom, economy prosperity and kept the government and bankers in check. One hundred and five years later we are being force fed the fruits of a criminal system where corruption, deceit and propaganda are part of the landscape and the citizens no longer even notice the stench of a rotting economic corpse.

When gold and silver were doing their job our society functioned much differently. Moral decay was not on display and held up as a something to aspire to or inspire people to create myths about identifying as a cat. Men were still men and women were women – there was no confusion about who was who and the role they played in society.

If simply creating money lead to prosperity creating cash lead to prosperity well then it would’ve worked the 500 other times it’s been tried. Craig Hemke ~The Daily Coin

Some of you are reading this and thinking this has nothing to do with gold, silver and fiat currency. Well, you couldn’t be more wrong. When a currency because corrupt the entire system of support if forced into a life of corruption to cover up the lie the currency is telling. Once people in positions of power and authority come to realize this it is a short trip to the alter of pure decadence. This in turn begins to filter into society as whole and this is exactly where we find ourseles today – one hundred and five years into a failed, corrupt, born of pure evil system that is now ruining everything it touches.

The pricing system is itself is an absolute utter fraud, sham and scam. Recognizing that and recognizing that under that umbrella we have to work for now, then we can begin to address what drives that scam of a price. What has happened in ever increasing amounts since 1975 is essentially alchemy.The world relied upon actual, physical metal for the discovery of price through the end of the London Gold Pool all the way up when Futures were started on January 1, 1975. Since then, investors if you will, have been scammed, world wide, into beleiving some type of digital, paper, whatever you want to call it – gold exposure – is just as good as the real thing. Craig Hemke ~The Daily Coin

There was a lot more said that I really wanted to pull out of the conversation and quote here in writing, but I would’ve transcribed the entire conversation – it’s that good. We hope you enjoy this conversation and we hope you learn a little something. Don’t forget to stop by TFMetals Report and consider subscribing – you won’t regret it.

