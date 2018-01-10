THIS Company Made More Profit Than Apple in 2017! Hint: Better Than FANG Stocks! Video – The Money GPS

Since when did central banks become hedge funds? That didn’t exist all throughout history. That’s a relatively new issue and nobody will say anything because they know this is the reason why the markets haven’t completely collapsed. The people are happy because their portfolio is in line with it.

They will have to rewrite economics textbooks because of this absolute disaster they’re creating.



