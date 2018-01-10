California just mandated LGBT indoctrination of all children in public schools, and parents have no choice to opt out by: Ethan Huff – Natural News

Several hundred new laws have come into effect in California as of the first of the year, and one of them shamelessly strips parents of elementary-age children of their right to opt out of brand new LGBT-promoting curriculum that’s now being taught throughout the state’s public schools.

Reports indicate that LGBT-inclusive textbooks are now being mandated for use at public elementary schools throughout the Golden State, where children as young and four or five will now be subjected to propaganda that promotes homosexuality, transgenderism, and whatever other sexual perversions (bestiality? pedophilia?) that liberalism might suddenly decide is normal for humans.

Based on the law’s verbiage, students will be subjected to LGBT-promoting curriculum in order to brainwash them into accepting any flavor of the sexual rainbow that a person might choose to adopt. By indoctrinating these little ones into total sexual acceptance, public school administrators will achieve the law’s goal of requiring “fair, accurate, inclusive, and respectful” treatment of LGBT-identifying people, a.k.a. absolute acceptance of every type of sexuality.

Not only that, but the curriculum’s authors further took it upon themselves to assign gay and lesbian labels to various historical figures who never married, for instance, or who lived with someone of the same sex. In other words, every historical figure who didn’t overtly have a spouse of the opposite sex is assumed to be LGBT, and this is what California elementary school students will now be taught with no option for an exemption.

“We’re not trying to make anybody gay; we’re not saying there’s an agenda; we’re not saying that these people are better than other people; what we’re saying is this is another group of Americans and they face certain prejudices,” insists Mark Jarrett, one of the publishers of the new curriculum who portrays historical figures like Jane Adams, Emily Dickinson, Nathaniel Hawthorne, and President James Buchanan as LGBT, even though there is no concrete historical evidence to suggest that any of these individuals self-identified as such.

LGBT mafia rewriting history as it corrupts the minds of young students

While Jarrett adamantly denies that he’s in any way trying to push revisionist LGBT history on young, impressionable minds, he’s doing precisely that with his textbooks. For instance, eighth graders will now be taught that legendary stagecoach driver Charlie Parkhurst “was a woman who identified as a man.” The textbooks also state that George Washington’s chief of staff, Baron Von Steuben, “may have been gay.”

Even famous poet Walt Whitman is maligned in Jarrett’s curriculum, with text stating that Whitman “was drawn to young men … but denied his same sex preferences in public.”

None of this is in any way historically accurate, of course. Back in the old days before terms like gay and lesbian even existed as an “identity,” many men and women alike fostered deep relationships with people of the same sex that were not necessarily sexual in nature, but that were still meaningful.

It was a unique type of love that’s rare today, and that transcends anything that the deranged minds of today’s LGBT mafia could ever possibly understand. And it is precisely because people like Jarrett fail to recognize anything other than perverse sexual lust that they are now taking it upon themselves to completely rewrite history in order to fit their own seared perspectives.

Not only is California actively promoting this pro-LGBT narrative in public schools using taxpayer dollars – and forcing parents to accept it for their children – but it is also actively rejecting all curriculum that doesn’t promote LGBTism as healthy and normal. It’s not much different from California’s authoritarian policy on “mandatory” vaccinations, which no longer allows parents to exempt their children for reasons other than those of a medical nature.

