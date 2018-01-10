Bitcoin & Litecoin Are Consolidating For A Few More Months Before Their Next Move Higher? Video – Wall St for Main St

Bitcoin failed to stay at or above $20k and Litecoin failed to stay at or above $400, in their first attempts at breaking through those prices. While many bearish articles and commentary in the mainstream media talk about other crypo currencies overtaking Bitcoin, is Bitcoin (and Litecoin) merely consolidating in a trading range for another few more months before its next move higher?

Or, have Wall Street Bitcoin futures contracts https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-0… and HFT Trading algorithms captured the Bitcoin market and will cap the prices like paper gold and silver markets?

Bitcoin appears to be consolidating between $13,000 and $17,000 per coin while Litecoin appears to be consolidating between $214 and $320 per coin. Remember that Ethereum failed to stay above $400 per coin in June 2017 and it took Ethereum about 5 months of consolidating in a trading range in order to break out above that.



Video Source

Will Bitcoin and Litecoin repeat a similar breakout to Ethereum, which is now making new all time highs?

If you lack the capital to buy Bitcoin (or Litecoin) researching and doing your own due diligence on 2 large Bitcoin miners such as Hive Blockchain Technologies https://www.hiveblockchain.com/ and MGT Capital https://www.mgtci.com/content/vision/… is probably a good idea. Both companies are not far off from generating serious free cash flow mining Bitcoin and can make good money at the current Bitcoin price.

