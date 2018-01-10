2018 Precious Metals Price Forecasts – Tom Cloud (Video)
2018 Precious Metals Price Forecasts – Tom Cloud Video – FTMDaily
In this latest interview with Jerry Robinson of Followthemoney.com, precious metals expert Tom Cloud shares his 2018 price forecasts for gold, silver, palladium, and platinum.
Tom Cloud is a veteran precious metals advisor, serving clients around the world since 1977. Get Tom’s powerful monetary insights and precious metals analysis every week on Follow the Money Radio with Jerry Robinson.