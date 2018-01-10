18 Ways to Prepare Without Spending a Cent
There are many great ways to use a percentage of your income or extra spending money to prepare for an uncertain future. Survival food with a long shelf life is a big one, of course, as are a water filtration system, a generator, non-GMO seeds and others.
But not all survival preparation requires a budget. In fact, there are many ways to prepare for a disaster without spending a dime. We will cover some free disaster prep ideas here, where the only investment will be your time.
Educate Yourself
This is a great preparedness strategy, as there are numerous ways to teach yourself about a variety of survival topics. Research everything you can regarding how to survive a disaster.
Head to your local library to see what disaster planning resources you can find there. Then go online.
You’ll easily find a wealth of free information on surviving a crisis. Read prepper blogs, find tutorials and watch survival videos on YouTube.
You can also connect via social media with survivalists and preppers. Get to know them and learn as much as you can from their experiences, including their mistakes.
If you need emergency survival topic ideas for research, the list below and book recommendations will get you started.
Medical Preparedness
Start with these books if your library has them:
- Emergency War Surgery: The Survivalist’s Medical Desk Reference
- The Survival Medicine Handbook: A Guide for When Help Is Not on the Way
- Where There Is No Doctor.
Dental Preparedness
Start with the book below if your library has it. If not, there are some great online resources for this topic:
- Where There Is No Dentist.
Food and Water Preservation
Here are a few books to start with:
- Survival Pantry: The Prepper’s Guide to Food Storage, Water Storage, Canning and Preserving
- Harvesting H2O: A Prepper’s Guide to the Collection, Treatment and Storage of Drinking Water While Living off the Grid.
Survival Foraging
You can find a lot of foraging information online, but if you prefer books, look for these at your library:
- Nature’s Garden: A Guide to Identifying, Harvesting and Preparing Edible Wild Plants
- The Complete U.S. Army Survival Guide to Foraging Skills, Tactics and Techniques
- The Illustrated Guide to Edible Wild Plants.
Securing Your Home
Start with the books below and then head online for more information:
- Holding Your Ground: Preparing for Defense If It All Falls Apart
- Barbed Wire, Barricades and Bunkers: The Free Citizen’s Guide to Fortifying the Home Retreat.
General Survival Information
There are so many books on this topic, but here are a few favorites:
