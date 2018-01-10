18 Ways to Prepare Without Spending a Cent By 4Patriots – Laissez Faire Books / LFB.org

There are many great ways to use a percentage of your income or extra spending money to prepare for an uncertain future. Survival food with a long shelf life is a big one, of course, as are a water filtration system, a generator, non-GMO seeds and others.

But not all survival preparation requires a budget. In fact, there are many ways to prepare for a disaster without spending a dime. We will cover some free disaster prep ideas here, where the only investment will be your time.

Educate Yourself

This is a great preparedness strategy, as there are numerous ways to teach yourself about a variety of survival topics. Research everything you can regarding how to survive a disaster.

Head to your local library to see what disaster planning resources you can find there. Then go online.

You’ll easily find a wealth of free information on surviving a crisis. Read prepper blogs, find tutorials and watch survival videos on YouTube.

You can also connect via social media with survivalists and preppers. Get to know them and learn as much as you can from their experiences, including their mistakes.

If you need emergency survival topic ideas for research, the list below and book recommendations will get you started.

Medical Preparedness

Start with these books if your library has them:

Emergency War Surgery: The Survivalist’s Medical Desk Reference

The Survival Medicine Handbook: A Guide for When Help Is Not on the Way

Where There Is No Doctor.

Dental Preparedness

Start with the book below if your library has it. If not, there are some great online resources for this topic:

Where There Is No Dentist.

Food and Water Preservation

Here are a few books to start with:

Survival Pantry: The Prepper’s Guide to Food Storage, Water Storage, Canning and Preserving

Harvesting H2O: A Prepper’s Guide to the Collection, Treatment and Storage of Drinking Water While Living off the Grid.

Survival Foraging

You can find a lot of foraging information online, but if you prefer books, look for these at your library:

Nature’s Garden: A Guide to Identifying, Harvesting and Preparing Edible Wild Plants

The Complete U.S. Army Survival Guide to Foraging Skills, Tactics and Techniques

The Illustrated Guide to Edible Wild Plants.

Securing Your Home

Start with the books below and then head online for more information:

Holding Your Ground: Preparing for Defense If It All Falls Apart

Barbed Wire, Barricades and Bunkers: The Free Citizen’s Guide to Fortifying the Home Retreat.

General Survival Information

There are so many books on this topic, but here are a few favorites:

