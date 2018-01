Why Oprah 2020 Should Scare You, Crazy Henry Kissinger Comments Video – We Are Change

In this video, Luke Rudkowski of WeAreChange gives you the latest breaking news on Oprah 2020 after Oprah Winfrey’s golden globes speech, Henry Kissinger crazy comments in Michael Wolff book Fie and Fury: Inside the Trump White House. The news of the day plus a lot more.



Video Source

Sharing is caring!