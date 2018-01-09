Each Sequential Move Of This Will Lead To A Jaw-Dropping $10 Trillion Of Mark-To-Market Losses from King World News

With chaos and trading panic just around the corner as we kickoff 2018, each sequential move in this critically important market will lead to a jaw-dropping $10 trillion of mark-to-market losses.

$10 Trillion At A Time

By Peter Boockvar, author of the Boock Report

January 9 ( King World News ) – Here is what Peter Boockvar wrote as the world awaits the next round of monetary madness: Last Thursday, the Institute of International Finance reported that global debt levels touched $233 Trillion at the end of Q3 2017, up $16 Trillion from the end of 2016. To quantify the potential impact of the current environment of less central bank easing and outright tightening and assuming an average duration of 5 years, for every 100 bps increase in interest rates would lead to about $10 Trillion of mark to market fixed income losses. The modest positive though was the global debt to GDP ratio fell to 318%, down 300 bps from the peak seen in Q3 2016 thanks to an improvement in global economic activity. As we can assume they’ll never be an outright reduction in debt levels, faster economic growth must outpace the increase in debt…

