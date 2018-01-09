Remington TAC-14 Shotgun by Pat Cascio – Survival Blog

By request, from our own Jim Rawles, we are taking a close look at the Remington TAC-14 shotgun.

Unique in Barrel Length

Something a little unique about the Remington TAC-14 shotgun is the barrel length of only 14 inches. Normally, this would be considered an NFA firearm and you’d have to jump through all the red tape and hoops in order to own one. However, Remington cleverly got around this in a number of ways. First of all, there is the overall length of 26.3-inches. Secondly, the very unique Raptor Pistol Grip gives the TAC-14 the much needed few more inches so this isn’t considered a “sawed-off shotgun” that we’ve all heard about.

Shotgun For Home Defense

I used to advocate a short barrel (18 inch) shotgun as the ultimate in home defense, and that is still true, in a few cases, but it’s not the best choice. When I was teaching SWAT techniques to small police departments, they all had “riot shotguns”. And when trying to maneuver through narrow hallways in a house or a business, the shotgun proved cumbersome and hard to work with. It was not quite what you want when a threat is around every corner or in every room. Next time, try taking your home-defense shotgun through your house and walking through narrow hallways or small rooms. See just how fast you can bring the shotgun up and ready to fire, and you’ll see what I’m talking about.

Twelve or Twenty Gauge and Various Loads

Of course, then we have to discuss if you want a 12-gauge or 20-gauge shotgun for home defense. Both will sure deafen you when fired indoors, and then we have the recoil. There is no way around the law of physics. There is going to be serious recoil. We have to discuss if you have your shotgun loaded with 00 Buckshot, 000 Buckshot, or some other target or bird loads. For my money, you need to have the shotgun stoked with at least 00 Buckshot to get the job done.

Remington TAC-14 Options

The Remington TAC-14 is available in either 12 or 20 gauge, and both come with that short 14-inch barrel and hold 4+1 rounds of shotgun ammo. That’s if you keep a round in the chamber; otherwise, you have four rounds in the magazine tube. The barrel is cylinder bore, for the widest pattern. I don’t know if that is ideal for close quarters shooting inside of your home or not. The barrel has the typical bead front sight, as found on most shotguns; however, you could mount a red dot sight on it, but that makes shooting difficult if you pull the gun up to eye level with the Raptor pistol grip. Ugh!

Forend, Receiver, and Pistol Grip

The forend on the TAC-14 is by MagPul, and it’s their M-Lock forend, which is a good choice. The receiver is black oxide coated, and as mentioned, the overall length of the TAC-14 is 26.3 inches. The Raptor Pistol Grip is worth mentioning. It isn’t a typical pistol-gripped shotgun grip. It isn’t mounted at 90-degrees; instead, to bring the length into the legal parameters, this Raptor Pistol Grip extends rearward, and only at a shallow downward angle.

Pistol Grips and Dealing With Recoil

In the past, I’ve owned and tested a number of 18-inch barreled shotguns with the traditional pistol grip instead of a full stock, and they were no fun to shoot. They were extremely hard on the wrist. The Raptor Pistol Grip on the TAC-14 is all that more difficult to hold on to, and it obviously is named after the Raptor dinosaur. It lets you know just how mean this shotgun is to shoot, no matter how big and strong you are. My shooting partner for this test is 6’5” tall and very strong, and even he didn’t find the TAC-14 much fun to shoot, and the same goes for me.

As with all Remington shotguns, the dual-action slide bars were smooth and easy to pump the next round into the chamber. Also, ejection was sure and never failed. Remington is famous for smooth action pump shotguns. They always have been, so that’s a positive aspect of the TAC-14. Neither myself or my shooting buddy raised the TAC-14 to eye level to aim. This gun isn’t designed for that. It is meant for close-in fighting. So, the gun was fired from the waist as well as bringing it up next to distance between the belly and lungs, with the gun on the side of the body, still not aimed.

