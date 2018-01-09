Problems with Google DataCenters by Rory – The Daily Coin

The past couple of hours you may have noticed The Daily Coin was acting strange or even offline – which it has been for me since about 1:00pm CST. Our host company explained there is an issue with some of the google datacenters that The Daily Coin, and a great many other websites, use as a hub of distribution.

It is a situation beyond our control and we hope that it is now repaired. I guess too many people getting accurate, timely news reports was making someone at the top a little uneasy!

Thank you all for your support and for being here. You are appreciated more than can possibly know.

Rory

Sharing is caring!