OPRAH FOR PRESIDENT? Oprah Speech A Presidential Campaign Start? (Video)

OPRAH FOR PRESIDENT? Oprah Speech A Presidential Campaign Start?

Oprah Winfrey did more than make history Sunday when she became

She gave an impassioned acceptance speech, championing women and the #MeToo and Time’s Up initiatives. She spoke about growing up poor in Milwaukee and how much it meant to her to watch Sidney Poitier become the first black actor to win the Academy Award for Best Actor in 1964.

“What a moment like that means to a little girl watching from the cheap seats as my mom came through the door bone tired from cleaning other people’s houses . . . At this moment there are some little girls watching as I become the first black woman to be given the same award, ” she said. Winfrey is “actively thinking” about a run for the Oval Office. And her partner Stedman Graham says she would “absolutely” do it, if the people demand it.

Of course, Winfrey has shot down talk of a presidential bid several times before. In June, she told The Hollywood Reporter “I will never run for public office. That’s a pretty definitive thing.” And soon after giving Sundays’ Golden Globes speech, she told Bloomberg she has no plans to run.



Winfrey’s hardly the only celebrity playing coy when it comes to a presidential bid. Donald Trump’s ascension to the White House has made several celebrities ponder if their fame could boost them to the highest office in the land. Among the others who have publicly toyed with a run are Mark Cuban and Dwayne Johnson.

Forbes puts the media mogul’s worth at $2.8 billion, just shy of Donald Trump’s $3.1 billion. At the Golden Globe Awards Jan. 7, Oprah Winfrey did what she’s done practically throughout her career: speak frankly, directly and powerfully to an audience that took particular solace in her words. Drawing on stories of women of powerful endurance—including Rosa Parks, rape victim Recy Taylor, and Winfrey’s own mother—the entertainment mogul built to a rousing and hope-filled conclusion. “I want all the girls watching here, now, to know that a new day is on the horizon!” It was classic Oprah, with just one difference. The audience response wasn’t just applause, it was a demand: Run for President in 2020.

Practically as soon as Winfrey left the stage, the notion that she would campaign for — and who knows? Maybe win! — the presidency in the next election swept across social media. The audience had been primed by host Seth Meyers, who jokingly-but-not

