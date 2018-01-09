The Old Wag The Dog Distraction Being Used On The Cabal, But Why? (Video)
The Trump administration is using the old wag the dog trick to distract the corporate media and the cabal from what is really going on. The fake government case against the Bundy’s is now a mistrial. The cabal is in trouble, the Pakistan terror routes are being shutdown, the IS is trapped the poppy fields are being shutdown and the puppet government might not make it. The world has spoken and shot down the US push to interfere with Iran’s internal problems.