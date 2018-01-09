If You Look Behind The Curtain, The Economy Is Breaking Apart (Video)
We are now seeing the same pattern we saw prior to the recession of 2008, the number of job opening is shrinking and the hires are falling at the same time. Bankruptcies surge in the month of December, this never happened before. Bill Gross predicted a bear market and we might be headed that way. As more sanctions are placed on countries these countries are moving away from the dollar.