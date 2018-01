Keiser Report: Trillion Dollars for World’s Wealthiest in 2017 Video – RT

In this episode of the Keiser Report, Max and Stacy discuss how the world’s wealthiest became a trillion dollars wealthier in 2017. In the second half, Max interviews Charlie Shrem of CryptoIQ.co about the latest drama in the bitcoin community and all the positive developments.



