Golden Globes And ‘Sickening Hypocrisy’ Of Celebrity A-Listers Who All Knew About The Hollywood Culture Of Sexual Abuse And Child Molesters By Susan Duclos – All News PipeLine

– They Invited Harvey Weinstein’s Friends And Pals, While Shunning His True Victims

So-called Hollywood “A-listers”or as some call them the “prominent” actresses that all made such a show of wearing black to the Golden Globe awards, such as Oprah Winfrey, Meryl Streep, Angelina Jolie, Ashley ‘nasty woman” Judd, and others, supposedly to show solidarity with the female victims of Hollywood over the sexual assault culture within their industry, all reaping the benefits of the #TimesUp movement spawned from the #MeToo movement, yet the women that claimed they suffered actual assault, rape at the hands of Harvey Weinstein…… were not even invited to the Golden Globes, nor asked to sign the much talked about the Times Up Open Letter.

WHO WAS MISSING? THE ACTUAL VICTIMS OF ASSAULT AND RAPE

We have seen so much hype from the ladies in Black at the Golden Globes, women benefiting from the actual assault and rape victims of Weinsten, like Oprah Winfrey, who has liberals fawning over her speech, declaring that she needs to run for President in 2020, or Ashley Judd who is now working on a book deal in the $2 million range, and is highly sought after to hit the lecture circuit, but what we didn’t see were those not considered “A-Listers” and who have alleged they were actually assaulted and raped.

Names like Rose McGowan, Asia Argento, Annabella Sciorra, Mimi Haleyi, Dominique Huett, Natassia Malthe, Lysette Anthony, Lucia Stoller, all who claim they were physically assaulted by Weinstein, haven’t received any of the headlines associated with the #TimesUp spectacle, and in fact some claim they were not even invited to the Golden Globes, and only one is listed as a signatory on the open letter from Times Up, shown at NYT.

Asia Argento, January 8, 2017, via Twitter: ” I can only speak for myself but not only I wasn’t invited to the #GoldenGlobes: nobody asked my opinion about #TIMESUP or to sign the letter. I support @TIMESUPNOW even though I was excluded from it. Guess I am not POWERFUL or HOLLYWOOD enough. Proud to work behind the scenes✊”

Rose McGowan, one of Weinstein’s victims and who has been very vocal since before people like Ashley Judd spoke out, calls the whole show of solidarity, from people that never lifted a finger to stop Weinstein for all the decades he had been using his position to abuse, rape and assault actresses, as “Hollywood fakery,” in response to Asia Argento telling McGowan that she gave her the courage to speak out about her own rape, stating “And not one of those fancy people wearing black to honor our rapes would have lifted a finger had it not been so. I have no time for Hollywood fakery, but you I love, [email protected] #RoseArmy.”

More via Page Six:

Rosanna Arquette, who accused Weinstein of sexual misconduct, tweeted to a follower, “No we weren’t invited. Annabella [Sciorra], Daryl [Hannah], Mira [Sorvino] … none of us were.” Arquette’s sister, Oscar winner Patricia Arquette, replied, “That’s not cool-All of you should have been included. I wasn’t asked either but who cares! It’s great they are doing it & we will too!” Sorvino — who accused Weinstein of not only harassing her, but of blacklisting her from the industry for rejecting his advances — thanked Patricia and Sciorra for their activism, writing, “Love you dear heart @PattyArquette, and all my sisters in this fight! Special shout out to my shining friend @AnnabellSciorra whose continued bravery and honesty is contagious and inspiring.” Argento had a bit more pessimistic opinion of the omission. “It would have been too much of a downer… an embarrassment,” she wrote. “Victims aren’t glamorous enough.”



(Salma Hayek & Ashley ‘Nasty Woman’ Judd – Golden Globes 2018)

Ashley “Nasty Woman” Judd, looking at a very lucrative book deal and speaking fees, calls herself a victim of Weinstein, yet admits he never laid a hand on her, she was propositioned, refused, made a deal that is she won an Oscar she would sleep with him, then left, has been the “face” of the movement, making Time Magazine’s cover for the #MeToo movement, posing so prettily in the golden Globes pictures, wearing black, yet the actual victims of rape and assault, not even invited to sign the freaking letter that supposedly represents the “movement.”

What about Oprah, hailed as the perfect presidential candidate for 2020 because of her Golden Globes speech, yet throughout her career, she was nothing more than a Harvey Weinstein sycophant, used by Weinstein to dupe actreses into thinking he would help their careers.

