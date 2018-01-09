After Freezing Temperatures Subside, American Homeless Are Still Left Out In The Cold by Elizabeth Vos – DisObedient Media

While the recent cold snap that hit large portions of the United States has finally eased, the pressing issue of American homelessness shows no sign of abating. The sudden drop in temperature revealed the troubling inability, especially in southern States, to help homeless populations in extreme temperatures. It also shed light on the widespread epidemic of homelessness in America, with a shockingly large porting of this population unable to afford housing despite working long hours. Disobedient Media spoke with a volunteer who works with homeless populations, who explained the demeaning contradiction they are forced to live.

Reuters wrote of the recent freeze’s deadly effects: “The cold snap has been blamed for the death of at least three homeless men, in Texas and North Carolina, according to officials and local news media. It has provided a vivid illustration of a nationwide problem, as homelessness in the United States rose in 2017 for the first time in seven years.” Reuters went on to add that, according to federal survey data released last month, 553,742 people in the US lacked homes on a given night in 2017, while several metropolitan centers including New York City have seen even more dramatic spikes in homeless numbers.

Local press in states affected by the unusually frigid conditions, including Alabama, reported that homelessness advocates criticized the shortfalls of local government and church responses to the sudden drop in temperature: “Meg Tilden said more Huntsville churches should have “stepped up” and opened warming centers. “They should not have to have a contract (with the city) to do that,” said Tilden. “Jesus did not have a contract.”

A Chicago resident who provided overnight cots to the homeless in his basement during the cold snap was threatened with condemnation of his home, for alleged violation of ‘sleeping regulations.’ NBC reported that during the subzero conditions, the Chicago man had the idea to host overnight “slumber parties” for the homeless, but that but officials said there are “sleeping regulations” for basements and Schiller’s basement doesn’t meet those requirements.

Homelessness is an escalating problem in the US regardless of weather conditions, including an increasing number of Americans who cannot afford housing despite working full-time jobs. Outlets like the New York Post relate that hundreds of full-time New York City workers are homeless, while a report by NBC documented the general issue of homelessness among the employed:

“The Kennard family of five from Johnson City, Tenn., is homeless. Perhaps the most surprising thing about the Kennards is that despite their homelessness, they are still a working family. For the last seven years, Patrick Kennard has worked a full-time job with benefits at a bank call center and until recently, Cindy Kennard worked as a director of a daycare facility.”

NBC’s report continued: “It’s hard sometimes for people to appreciate. They’re so used to the stereotyped homeless populations, the visible homeless, if you will, who live outdoors in public locations and they’re not aware that there are literally hundreds of thousands of people, many of them working, who are homeless as well,” said Dennis Culhane, a University of Pennsylvania social policy professor whose research focuses on homelessness.”

