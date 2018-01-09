Dr. JOSEPH FARRELL: Q ANON: DEEP STATE WIZARD OF? Video – Dark Journalist

TDC Note – This is a very revealing look at “Q”. I was reminded of the TV character Q from the series “Get Smart” – Q was the person in charge, Maxwell Smart’s boss. We have been fooled in the past by some very clever (Rebeka Moth and Corporatism.com), and not so clever (Karen Hudes) deep state monkeys infiltrating our space. Is “Q” the latest using very sophisticated “marketing” tools and methods? While the information in this vidwo gets repetitive, I would encourage you to listen all the way through as during their repeats Dr. Farrell and Dark Journalist both continue pushing out another view, another question and another reason to take the “Q” info with a very large grain of salt. We will be “minding the store” in regards to Q from this point forward. Thank goodness we haven’t published a lot of the material but we were certainly looking for more to publish – that has now changed.

####

Deep State Trial Balloon/Marketing Op Aimed at Alternative Media?

In this fascinating episode Dark Journalist Daniel Liszt welcomes back Oxford Scholar Dr. Joseph P. Farrell the author of the popular Giza Death Star Book Series. Farrell delves deeply into the online group posts of Q Anon and its rapid spread through the Alternative Media under the guise of an anonymous insider. Farrell Poses the question: Is the Q Anon material just the latest wave of sophisticated disinformation that Catherine Austin Fitts calls “Hope Porn”?

Disinformation Campaign

Farrell sees a sophisticated disinformation campaign aimed at the independent research community to create an Imitation Wikileaks style vehicle that will act as an All-knowing Oracle Insider for a variety of important Geopolitical situations.



Video Source

It is apparently designed to propagate the promise of Cabal Arrests and Elites being tried at Gitmo as a kind of Soma to pacify the growing online audience that are raising questions about the actions of the Deep State on a global scale!

Don’t miss this exciting, informative and alarming Dark Journalist episode!

Sharing is caring!