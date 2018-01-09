David Kranzler: “ECONOMY IS A TRAIN WRECK IN MOTION” Video Silver Doctors

Fund Manager David Kranzler tells Silver Doctors the economy is headed for collapse.

Kranzler sees a major red flag in the stock market. Bullish sentiment of investors is extremely high. Historically, this signals a market top. Also, he explains why sub-prime auto loans are headed for collapse.

As for the precious metal markets, gold and silver have risen for a month, and Kranzler says we are headed for a small pullback. Gold may fall as low as $1280, he says.



