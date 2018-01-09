We Come In Peace – Winning… by Jesse – Jesse’s Crossroads Cafe’

“For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities and powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places.” Ephesians 6:12 “A fire broke out backstage in a theatre. The clown came out to warn the public; they thought it was a joke and applauded. He repeated it; the acclaim was even greater. I think that’s just how the world will come to an end: to general applause from those who believe it’s just a joke.” Søren Kierkegaard

Stocks drifted higher today, setting new records. Huzzah!

Gold and silver drifted largely sideways.

It was risk on, or at least timidly so, ahead of the start of the new earnings season which I believe begins this coming Friday.

The Trump Administration has a plan to give marching orders to US diplomats and military overseas to promote greater sales of arms to other countries, and non-government organizations as well I would imagine.

Up to this point, the US has been employing ‘loss leader’ sales strategies, giving arms to al-Qaeda in Syria in the name of freedom, and one of their more radical offshoots which rebranded themselves as ISIS. This has been very good for business, but is not really maximizing sales and carnage despite some localized successes in Syria and Yemen.

The plan now is to engage a total effort of our presence overseas to sell much larger orders of arms to other countries, and let them fight each other. Then the US can come in the name of peace and humanitarian relief, wreck havoc on the country by destroying their arms and infrastructure. After the dust settles, our Banks can give them loans to buy our products to rebuild.

Wash, rinse, repeat. The fruits of instability. Business genius.

Of course this is just a retread and expansion of the infamous ‘economic hit men’ strategy that was well documented by others, including John Perkins. But its nice to see this approach become more open and institutionalized as policy, without hiding our evil works in the darkness.

If you do not wish to hear things as I may see them, that may disturb your view of the world, don’t come to Le Cafe. Attendance here is voluntary. And there are more than enough sites on the internet that may cater to your particular tastes.

