The Best Pro-Russia PR Ever – Tucker Carlson Mauls Yet Another Witch Hunter by Michael Bateman – Russia-Insider

This has become a ritual on Carlson’s show, one of the most watched in America.

Democrats continue to get slaughtered defending RussiaGate Hill.

Watch another one walk into a hail of bullets as he tries to defend RussiaGate.

It is a massacre.



