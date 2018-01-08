It’s Time To Declassify These Deep, Dark Department Of Defense Secrets, President Trump! ‘Gravely Unwarranted Optimistic Findings’ Set Up Catastrophic ‘Game Changer’ Story Submitted to All News Pipeline by Dr. William Graham and Dr. Peter Vincent Pry

‘For you know perfectly that the day of the Lord will come like a thief in the night’. 1 Thessalonians 5:2

ANP note: If you are ‘on the fence’ about EMP, please read this story and listen to the only video below featuring Dr. Peter Vincent Pry on the Jim Bakker show in which he tells us only 2 of the 6 US Congressional EMP Committee reports that he worked upon have been declassified. What info do the other 4 contain? Dr. Pry argues it’s now time for President Trump to declassify these reports.)

After President Trump announced his new National Security Strategy (on Dec. 18) — that for the first time gives deservedly high-priority to protecting the nation’s critical infrastructures from electromagnetic attack — the Electric Power Research Institute (EPRI) launched a media campaign promoting their bogus studies grossly underestimating threats from electromagnetic pulse (EMP).

EPRI, the Edison Electric Institute and North American Electric Reliability Corporation are funded by electric utilities to serve their political interests. They churn-out “junk science” studies dismissing or minimizing electromagnetic pulse threats to avoid government regulation requiring EMP protection of electric grids.

The Electric Power Research Institute falsely claims high-altitude electromagnetic pulse attack by a single nuclear weapon could not blackout all or most of the contiguous United States, only a few states would be effected, and few if any transformers would be damaged, giving hope for speedy recovery.

These gravely unwarranted optimistic findings contradict long-standing electromagnetic pulse threat assessments by the Defense Department and recent threat assessments by the Congressional EMP Commission. The Electric Power Research Institute grossly underestimates electromagnetic pulse field strengths and overestimates grid survivability.

The Electric Power Research Institute’s rosy view of EMP is not only technically unsound, but intellectually dishonest. Its two “EMP experts” — Rob Manning and Randy Horton — have no expertise in electromagnetic pulse phenomenology and effects; never worked professionally on electromagnetic pulse for the Defense Department, intelligence community, or any defense contractor; and either have not had access to classified information, or have ignored classified data contradicting their very benign misrepresentation of the electromagnetic pulse threat.

Strangely for analysts seeking truth about EMP, Mr. Manning and Mr. Horton never asked the EMP Commission to review their work. Indeed, we had to write a letter to the Electric Power Research Institute for a briefing. The EMP Commission warned them their analysis is erroneous — and offered correction.

EPRI ignored the EMP Commission’s offer to help and has proceeded to misinform policymakers and the public with “analysis” they know is wrong.

You don’t have to be an EMP expert to know that EMP is an existential threat.

Real world failures of electric grids from various causes indicate nuclear EMP attack would have catastrophic consequences. Significant and highly disruptive blackouts have been caused by single-point failures cascading into system-wide failures, originating from damage comprising far less than 1 percent of the total system. For example:

• Great Northeast Blackout of 2003 — put 50 million people in the dark for a day, contributed to at least 11 deaths, and cost an estimated $6 billion—originated from a single failure point when a power line contacted a tree branch, damaging less than 0.0000001 (0.00001%) of the system.

