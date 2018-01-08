Any Republican That Will Not Pledge To Support Trump’s Border Wall Should Not Be Running For Congress by Michael Snyder – End of the American Dream

Now that Donald Trump is president, he is the national leader of the Republican Party, and anyone that disagrees with his most important policy proposals should not be running for Congress. We need to send people to Washington that will help our president get things done rather than standing in the way. For decades, illegal immigrants have been pouring across our unsecured southern border, and this has created havoc in communities all across America. We must build Trump’s wall, and we must insist that every Republican that wants to run for a seat in Congress take a pledge to support the president in this endeavor.

Those of us that are pro-Trump are certainly not against immigrants. After all, Trump’s own wife is an immigrant. We just want everyone to come in through the front door, but right now we have a system of immigration that is completely backwards. We have made it exceedingly difficult to try to come in through the front door, and meanwhile we have left the back door completely wide open. Drug dealers, gang members, terrorists, sexual predators and other lawbreakers have taken advantage of our lack of security, and this must end immediately.

I am a 100% pro-Trump candidate for Congress, and if I am fortunate enough to win my race I will do whatever I can to get Trump’s wall built. My stand is getting noticed all over the nation, and at this point big names such as Ann Coulter are supporting my campaign for Congress.

President Trump isn’t asking much. According to Time Magazine, he has requested just 18 billion dollars over the next decade to extend and repair the current wall…

The Trump administration has proposed spending $18 billion over 10 years to significantly extend the border wall with Mexico, providing one of its most detailed blueprints of how the president hopes to carry out a signature campaign pledge. The proposal by Customs and Border Protection calls for 316 miles (505 kilometers) of additional barrier by September 2027, bringing total coverage to 970 miles (1,552 kilometers), or nearly half the border, according to a U.S. official with direct knowledge of the matter.

In addition to that, Trump wants another 17 billion dollars in additional border security spending. So in all, Trump is only asking for 33 billion dollars over the next ten years. The following comes from the Daily Mail…

