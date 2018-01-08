The Economy Is In The Process Of Being Re-Worked For The Transition (Video)
GoPro is cutting 250 employees. Regis closing 600 salons in Walmart. The American people believe the economy is improving and they are charging like crazy as their personal savings declines. Retail is a lot worse than we are being told, there are stores that are quietly closing down in malls.Pensions are in trouble, if rates go up or down, it doesn’t matter its all bad. Global debt has hit a new high. The economy is now being prepped for the transition.