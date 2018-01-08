Chris Martenson – Untold Oil Story Podcast – Financial Survival Network

Chris Martenson joined us for another update…

in 2017 new oil discoveries hit an all time low. Prices are up over $60 the barrel and they could go a lot higher. Chris believes that there’s just not enough in the pipeline to satisfy world demand. Same with many other things that society demands. There are limits to our ability to produce in many areas. Challenges are ahead and if there’s another crash, all bets are off

MP3 Download / Listen HERE>>>

Sharing is caring!