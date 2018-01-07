YESTERDAY in GOLD, SILVER, PLATINUM and PALLADIUM by Ed Steer – GoldSeek

The gold price spent all of Far East trading and most of London trading drifting quietly lower. There was a jump up at on the jobs report at 8:30 a.m. in New York, but that was dealt with in the usual manner. It got sold lower from there — and the low tick of the day, such was it was, came minutes after 9:15 a.m. EST. It rallied until shortly before noon — and at that point the price was capped and it chopped a bit lower as the Friday trading session moved along.

The low and high ticks aren’t worth looking up.

Gold finished the Friday session at $1,318.80 spot, down $3.20 from Thursday. Net volume was over the moon once again at something under 304,000 contracts — and their was a noticeable amount of roll-over/switch volume out of February as well.

Silver’s price action on Friday was almost identical to what happened in gold, except for the fact that the price spike at the release of the job numbers was far more spectacular — and JPMorgan et al had to throw a lot of COMEX paper at it to not only cap it, but drive it down to its low tick of the day, which came about thirty minutes after its high tick.

The high and low ticks in this precious metal were reported by the CME Group as $17.13 and $17.325 in the March contract.

Gold was closed in new York yesterday at $17.16 spot, down 4 cents from Thursday. Net volume was pretty chunky at just under 77,000 contracts.

The platinum price was down 6 bucks or so by around 10 a.m. China Standard Time on their Friday morning…but by the COMEX open, it was back at unchanged on the day. After a false start at that juncture, it rallied a bit starting at the afternoon gold fix in London — and all the gains that mattered were in by noon EST. It traded flat into the 5:00 p.m. close from there. Platinum finished the Friday session at $968 spot, up another 6 dollars.

The palladium price drifted rather aimlessly sideways during the Far East trading session — and most of the Zurich session as well. It was down a couple of dollars by the COMEX open — and began to head lower shortly after that. The low tick was set around 12:30 p.m. EST — and it rallied until shortly after 2 p.m. in the thinly-traded after-hours market. Palladium closed at $1,086 spot, down 6 bucks from Thursday.

The dollar index closed very late on Thursday afternoon in New York at 91.87 — and after ticking lower to the 91.81 mark around 8:30 a.m. CST on their Friday morning, began to head higher. It topped out around the 92.10 mark about 9:45 a.m. GMT in London — and then began to chop very quietly lower into the 8:30 a.m. EST jobs report. The bottom fell out at that point — and the usual ‘gentle hands’ stepped in a the 91.78 mark — and hauled it back to where it had been thirty-five minutes earlier. It chopped and flopped around a bit after that, before resuming its downward trend at the 11 a.m. EST close of trading in London. Then at 2 p.m. — a ‘thoughtful soul’ appeared to rally it equally quietly back above the 92.00 mark before the trading day ended on Friday. The dollar index was closed at 92.02 — and up 15 basis points from Thursday.

Heaven only knows what the dollar index would have looked like if those ‘gentle hands’ hadn’t appeared at 8:30 a.m. in New York yesterday morning.

And here’s the 6-month U.S. dollar index which, as always, is presented for its entertainment value only.

The gold shares gapped down a bit at the open — and then headed higher about fifteen minutes later, making it back into positive territory for a minute or so shortly before 10:30 a.m. in New York trading. They fell back into the red almost immediately — and then chopped sideways for the remainder of the Friday session. The HUI closed down 0.31 percent.

