Mark Zuckerberg Eyes Cryptocurrency For Facebook In Attempt To Take Down Steemit.Com (Video)

Mark Zuckerberg is interested in cryptocurrencies and implementing them into his website Facebook…Sound familiar? On Thursday morning the CEO of FaceBook Mark Zuckerberg announced that he is “interested to go deeper and study the positive and negative aspects of these technologies, and how best to use them in our services”. In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth provides his theory on what mark actually may have in store for his website when it comes to cryptocurrencies and it might not be what you think it’s gonna be!



