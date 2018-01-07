Julian Assange Missing For Eight Days, Since Mysterious ‘M.I.A. – Paper Planes’ Tweet With Cryptic Code By Susan Duclos – All News PipeLine

The founder of Wikileaks, Julian Assange, who has been holed up in the Ecuadorian Embassy in London since 2012, has not sent any messages out on his Twitter account since December 31, 2017. A look through Assange’s Twitter feed shows that he has consistently sent multiple messages and retweets almost every day, yet since the last one on Dec. 31st, which consisted of a cryptic code of letters and numbers along with a music video titled “M.I.A. – Paper Planes, his account has been inactive. (Related ANP article by Stefan Stanford here)

It is curious that since Assange’s cryptic tweet highlighting the M.I.A. – Paper Planes song, he himself has gone missing in action.

Just days before, in what Wikileaks referred to as “oddities,” Assange’s Twitter account had been deactivated for hours, and the U.S. Navy’s verified account had mysteriously tweeted out “Julian Assange,” with the quotation marks. (ANP previously reported on these events on December 26, 2017)

Assange was at the Ecuadorian Embassy in London to avoid extradition to Sweden to avoid rape charges, which have since been dropped, and to avoid possible extradition to the U.S. where there has been a years-long grand jury inquiry after releasing thousands of highly classified documents leaked to Wikileaks by former US Army intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning.

FLASHBACK: In August 2017, Congressman Dana Rohrabacher met with Assange for a three hour gathering at the Ecuadorian Embassy where a portion of their discussion included the Wikileaks DNC email release during the 2016 presidential election season which roiled the DNC and the Clinton campaign. After the meeting with Assange, Rohrabacher left the meeting stating he had information to share privately with President Trump, stating “Julian also indicated that he is open to further discussions regarding specific information about the DNC email incident that is currently unknown to the public.”

Rohrabacher later indicated he was attempting to set up a meeting with President Trump to deliver the message from Assange, with Rohrabacher stating “I’m trying to get this out in the public now where we can get this Julian Assange thing straightened out so that people know that it wasn’t the Russians that hacked into the system, and that’s not how this information was released,” according to The Washington Times.

Rohrabacher has been attempting to get a preemptive pardon for Julian Assange.

WILL PRESIDENT TRUMP PREEMPTIVELY PARDON JULIAN ASSANGE?

A number of events have occurred over the last year, the most recent causing rampant speculation over whether Assange will get preemptively pardoned, and as to whether Assange will finally reveal what he knows about the DNC staffer, Seth Rich, who was murdered in July 2016, amidst the election cycle, less than two weeks before Wikileaks started publishing the DNC email trove. Assange had previously indicated that Rich was a “whistleblower,” and Wikileaks had offered a $20K reward for information regarding Rich’s murder.

In mid-December a British Tribunal declared Wikileaks a legitimate “media organization,” to which all reports concur with Assange’s conclusion that it could complicate any efforts on the part of U.S. intelligence agencies to extradite and prosecute Assange.

“WikiLeaks is a media organization which publishes and comments upon censored or restricted official materials involving war, surveillance or corruption, which are leaked to it in a variety of different circumstances,” the London First-tier Tribunal declared in a ruling published Thursday by Italy’s la Repubblica newspaper.

Read– London Tribunal dismisses la Repubblica’s appeal to access the full file of Julian Assange

Then on December 29, 2017, it was noted that the counsel for Donald J. Trump for President, Inc. seemed to make a solid case for freeing Julian Assange.

Background via Gateway Pundit:

The motion, filed on December 29, was in response to a lawsuit by two Democratic Party donors who allege that the Trump campaign and former adviser Roger Stone conspired with Russians to publish the leaked Democratic National Committee emails. The outlandish lawsuit, based largely on conspiracy theories, was orchestrated by a group called Protect Democracy — which happens to be run by former attorneys from the Obama administration.

