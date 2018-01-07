January 18… is this the date of a global monetary reset and end of Petrodollar? by Ken Schortgen, Jr. – Rogue Money

TDC Note – When we reported this on January 1, 2018 we were a little skeptical of China moving so quickly. However, with Venezuela making a move with El Petro cryptocurrency we believe this is forcing China’s hand. China likes to move slow and steady – this is outside what China has done over the past two decades. A little suspicious.

As news begins to leak out of January 18 being the day in which China will begin their Yuan-denominated oil contract, there are a few other rumors at play in which this gambit could go far beyond that of simply pricing oil in a currency other than the dollar. In fact in Greg Hunter’s weekly review over at USA Watchdog earlier today, January 18 may include a global reset in the debt or currency markets.

“Earlier today, we highlighted Greg Hunter’s Weekly News Wrap-Up, which had some big bombshells on the corrupt Washington D.C. political front. What may have been missed, however, especially if the report was not listened to in its entirety, was a brief mention of the launch of the petro-yuan, and the fact that Greg’s sources are saying the January 18th launch could coincide with a debt reset among nations.” — Silver Doctors

Greg Hunter’s source for a coming full reset around the same time as China initiates their oil contract comes from Dr. Dave Janda, who is a long time insider going back to the Reagan administration.

With this being said, there are some interesting other plays going back and forth between the U.S., China prior to this ‘alleged reset’, and it all stems from Washington’s passage of tax reform just before the Christmas break.

“CHINA said yesterday that it will temporarily exempt foreign companies from paying provisional income tax on profits they re-invest into the economy, in a bid to stop foreign firms shifting their operations out of the country. The move will help “promote growth of foreign investment, improve quality of foreign investment and encourage overseas investors to continuously expand their investment in China,” the finance ministry said on its website. Analysts say a planned tax cut by US President Donald Trump, which could lead to a repatriation of earnings by US firms, poses a challenge China’s bid to lure foreign investment. The temporary exemption on provisional income tax is retroactive from January 1, 2017, which means firms that have paid taxes this year will be refunded. ” — Shanghai Daily

