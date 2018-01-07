Gold Price Forecast 2018 (Video)

Commodity traders and investors in the likes of oil and gold also saw positive bull market returns for 2017, for instance the oil price ended at its highs for the year at $60 whilst Gold had a bumpy ride to end the year at $1310, up a healthy $160 or 14% on the year which is inline with my forecast expectations for the precious metal. In fact Gold virtually hit my exact target high price for the year of $1375 in September before correcting ahead of its end of year rally to $1310.

