Gold is Flowing Out Of The U.S.! Premiums and Cost of Production Rises For Silver And Gold Video

What happens to the price of gold with record gold supply outflows if there is any downturn. The cost of production of silver and gold has increased while production has decreased. Premiums have increased on American silver eagles and we are seeing a separation of the physical silver and gold market and the paper silver and gold market.



