Dan Kriznic: Cannabis Industry Under Attack! Jeff Sessions Blocking Legalization (Video)
Dan Kriznic: Cannabis Industry Under Attack! Jeff Sessions Blocking Legalization Video – Future Money Trends
Dan Kriznic of Invictus MD joins us in this critical interview regarding the bombshell news of Jeff Sessions’ latest memo against the legalization of cannabis. We discuss the implications this will have on the industry and how Invictus MD can benefit from the potential regulations tightening.
TOPICS IN THIS INTERVIEW:
02:10 Jeff Sessions memo triggering cannabis industry crash
06:10 How Invictus can benefit from regulations in the US
10:40 2018 outlook on the cannabis industry