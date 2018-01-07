China Is Going To Replace The Dollar With A Gold-Backed Currency In 2018 from King World News

TDC Note – We completely disagree. It may happen but the odds are extremely low. We do see a gold backed currency of some type coming to market, just not in 2018. Way too soon,

#####

As we kickoff the new year, the biggest surprise will be that China is going to replace the dollar with a gold-backed currency in 2018.

January 7 ( King World News ) – Dr. Stephen Leeb: “The year 2017 was full of sound and fury. Historians are sure to have a field day, with an endless stream of head-spinning headlines to pick from to launch their investigations. But as always, sometimes the most important stories – the ones that will likely have the biggest impact on the future – get largely overlooked. Or if they get attention, their true significance is missed.

As we begin 2018, it seemed worthwhile to look back at 2017 to list the items that caught my eye as having particular resonance and to explain how I interpreted them. I’ve reported on many of them previously, but I think they take on new relevance when viewed as a whole. Am I cherry picking? Yes, of course, to some degree. But I think that from a future vantage point it will be clear that the most significant overarching development this decade was a broad shift in power from West to East. The shift is already underway, but the following items are warning signs that it will only accelerate.

Many of these signs point to the near certainty that China will succeed in its pursuit of a new monetary system backed by gold – helping explain why I’m convinced gold is on the threshold of a massive, unprecedented rise…

1) April’s Mar-a-Lago Trump-Xi Summit Meeting

This two-day event certainly didn’t take place under the radar. Even if it had been uneventful, this first meeting between the relatively new U.S. president – who on the campaign trail had ranted against China for its trade practices – and the powerful head of China would have been inherently dramatic. And as it turned out, it was anything but uneventful. As the leaders dined together on April 6, U.S. missiles were bombing an airport in Syria. Heightening the drama, North Korea had just tested a ballistic missile that landed in the Sea of Japan.

Sharing is caring!