Central Bankers Are a Dying Breed in the DAO World Video – maneco64

TDC Note – I’m not sure that this title is accurate. I haven’t seen nor heard about any central bank closings. So, until the central banks begin closing or morphing into something else I guess central banksters will continue running them.

#####

In this report I argue why central banks will be redundant in the world of open source and decentralized communities.



Video Source

Sharing is caring!