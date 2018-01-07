Building Survival Food Storage on a Fixed Income By Jason Hanson – Laissez Faire Books – LFB.org

I get a LOT of emails from preppers offering a year’s amount of survival food and other “free with order” extras. The issue is I, like many, make low wage and even those “normally 5k, but I’m offering all this at only $1,999.00” deals just aren’t doable at all. What should low-wage earners do to ensure they can afford to make their own 25-year shelf life food storage? I mean, we are human also and deserve the chance to survive. What is your advice?

— Sarra R.

Storing enough food for 30 days may sound daunting, but it’s not a difficult task at all — and it doesn’t have to be expensive.

The truth is you don’t necessarily have to buy your survival food storage all at once. You can slowly build up your long-term food storage for as little as $5 a week. Here is a link to a plan I have used that shows you how to build up a year’s supply of food without spending a ton of money.

You can store canned items as they are (although that could take up more space than you’d like). I recommend storing large quantities of dry goods (wheat, rice, sugar, etc.) in food-grade buckets. I use Uline brand buckets, but you can also just get painters buckets from your local hardware store. If you go that route, you must store your food in Mylar bags.

I recently purchased your Training Lock and Lock Pick Set and also received the 10-piece set of jiggler keys. Now I have no idea how to use these tools. Can you help? Thanks.

— Connie A.

As easy as it is to pick a lock (click here to learn how to do it in 30 seconds or less), using jiggler keys is even easier. Basically, jiggler keys are sets of common key patterns (with a little wiggle room for versatility).

Simply insert one of the keys into the lock like a normal key and rock the key back and forth (jiggle it) while turning. If there’s no movement after 10 seconds, try a different key in the set. This should unlock almost any wafer lock in moments.

If our country is attacked by North Korea or another country with nuclear bombs, what type of clothing do you suggest people wear? I assume that people will have to wear gas masks of some sort. What do you suggest? And of course where can these items be purchased and what is the approximate cost?

— Rob B.

When it comes to gas masks, I recommend the Israeli gas mask. Many Israeli civilians of all ages have these because of threats from unstable neighboring countries. These high-quality masks made of professional-grade materials sell for only $30 on Amazon. Be sure to purchase some extra filters as well.

As for clothing… Unfortunately, regular clothing will not stop any type of fallout from reaching your skin. Instead, you should invest in well-made wet-weather gear that will keep any moisture out.

