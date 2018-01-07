We Broke Down Unrest ‘Created by US, UK, Israel’ – Iran’s Revolutionary Guard

Iran’s authorities announced that the foreign-fueled unrest in the country has been thwarted, adding that the alleged orchestrators of the protests were detained.

The Iranian authorities have detained the leading protest organizers, who are being held in different cities throughout the country. Authorities first started detaining protesters in late December, and most of the participants have already been released, Press TV reported, citing a police spokesman.

“The people and protesters who had rightful demands were separated in the minimum time possible from the organizers and those directing [the riots] and the violators were identified and arrested,” said police spokesman Said Montazer-al-Mahdi. According to him, the judicial authorities released most of the ordinary participants, leaving only “the main culprits” and “saboteurs” in custody.

READ MORE: US Exploiting Iran Protests to Dump 2015 Nuclear Deal: Russian Ambassador to UN

IRGC said in a statement on the Guard’s Sepahnews website “revolutionary people along with tens of thousands of Basij forces, police and the Intelligence Ministry have broken down the chain [of unrest] created… by the United States, Britain, the Zionist regime [Israel], Saudi Arabia, the hypocrites and monarchists.”

On December 28, anti-government protests against rising food prices began in Iran. During the protests, more than 45 people were killed.

According to the newspaper Al-Akhbar, Iran’s Attorney General Mohammad Jaafar Montazery, speaking in Kum, has accused the US of setting up two centers for the promotion of rioting in Iran — in Erbil, Iraq and in Herat, Afghanistan.

Iranian authorities claim that more than 450 people have been arrested for participating in the riots, and that all of them will be brought to justice in the near future.

Protests erupted in more than 80 cities and rural towns.

Speaking at a rally in Tehran, Akhmed Khatami, a member of the government’s Council of Experts, said that “the Iranian people will muffle the voices of foreign agents speaking on behalf of US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.”