An Amazing Thing Happened on the Way to the Multilateral by JC Collins – Philosophy of Metrics

QAnon, Commodities Booming, Dollar Depreciating, QE Shrinking, and the Mighty Trump Agenda

As a part of the multilateral monetary and geopolitical transition from the USD dominated unipolar American world, POM has consistently made some fundamental predictions on what would need to happen to make a multilateral world possible.

One of these predictions was the inclusion of the Chinese currency in the basket composition of the Special Drawing Right (SDR). Check. Old news now. Another was the ending of Quantitative Easing by the Federal Reserve, and eventually other central banks. Check. Old news on the Fed, and other banks have followed. Not only has QE ended, but the balance sheets are being reduced without the cataclysmic fallout so many have been promoting for years. Just look at Japan’s balance sheet. Who would have thought it possible?

POM has also been predicting that interest rates would increase in spite of almost everyone stating that it was impossible without, once again, collapsing the whole house of cards. Wrong. Horribly wrong in fact. Maybe I should change careers from open pit mining and work in some investment firm or disgusting think-tank. Nah! Fuggedaboutit……..eh!

The obvious big prediction which POM made that almost no one thought was possible was the one about Trump winning the election. I stated matter-of-factly when Trump announced his candidacy that he would win because his campaign platform of MAGA was fully aligned with the points of transition on the multilateral transformation. Big check. Big time.

POM also was the first site to write about, and promote the idea, of the self-regulation of rent seeking from within. The whole QAnon craze and investigations, not to mention arrests which are quietly being made around corruption and child sex trafficking and pedophilia rings, are tell-tale signs of exactly this, with much more to come. So many thought the Anglo-American Establishment elite would be impossible to eliminate. The fact that it is happening, and not just in America, but around the world, is heartwarming to say the least.

This self-regulation of rent seeking, and ending of corruption, has also spanned over to Saudi Arabia. This also aligns with another POM prediction on the coming Islamic Reformation. It is happening. Doubt it not. Women being allowed to drive in Saudi Arabia. Women removing hijabs during large protests in Iran. Wild. It will grow, spread and reach back into the Western nations which have been subjected to large Islamic migration. Islam will never take over the West. It’ll be chewed up and digested by the power of freedom.

POM was also the first site to suggest that North Korea was an asset of the Anglo-American deep-state. The fact that Trump has been moving on the North while the establishment media attack him for it, would strongly suggest that I have been correct. The deep-state can’t stand to lose its North Korean asset which it has used justify a military presence on the Korean peninsula. Just about a check. Time will tell.

We also reviewed how both Iran and Saudi Arabia cannot exist in their current forms in a multilateral world. I suggested that one or the other would be fundamentally changed, with Iran being the hinge on Middle East peace and progress. The change would either happen through a revolution in Saudi Arabia or a revolution in Iran. It’s looking like Iran is in for some interesting times.

The development of multilateral investment banks and the internationalization of the Chinese renminbi has also been a big topic on POM over the last 4 years. Guess what? Massive internationalization of the RMB which correlates to a reduction in the accumulation of USD around the world.

This is why the much misunderstood “de-dollarization” doesn’t concern me. Those promoting de-dollarization as another doom-and-gloom situation are the same clowns who promoted increasing interest rates and the ending of QE as apocalyptic events. Is calling them clowns to mean? Who cares. They are now a part of the old world which has been left behind.

De-dollarization is the core action of the multilateral transition. It will decrease international demand for the dollar, which will in turn allow the dollar to depreciate. Depreciation of the dollar will make American made goods more affordable to the rest of the world, which will in turn increase American exports and bring back jobs. It’ll make America great again. Or something like that.

The AI and Robot Revolution, and its impact on jobs, is a topic for another time. I know someone is going to ask, no names mentioned…cough, cough….Ozymandias….cough, cough……Pieter…..cough, cough. I’m thinking an organic solution to this will develop from the blockchain technology which is taking over the world. We need blockchain capitalism.

Anyway, back on task.

Increasing exports means more economic GDP growth, and we know this means a reduction in the debt-to-GDP ratio, which is, for all those “the debt is the end of the world” folks, really, what matters the most. All things in balance. Oh, and this is also happening as POM predicted it would.

Another big topic on POM which we have reviewed over the last few years was the coming commodities boom. Guess what, commodities are now seeing one of the largest surges in history, and the winning streak will continue. What’s feeding this? Large infrastructure development being funded by the growing multilateral development banks. It will continue.

The one area where POM hasn’t gotten it right is on gold. The prediction was that as the RMB liquidity expanded and USD liquidity decreased, investments would flow more into renminbi denominated financial products as opposed to gold. As such, gold would decrease in value. This may still happen at some point when the dollar/gold inverse relationship is fully broken. But maybe it won’t either. Perhaps even the cryptocurrency craze is offsetting some of this for the time being. We will see.

There are many more accurate predictions made here on POM, but that’s enough bragging for one year. I usually do a post like this at the end of the year (okay, I did do a smaller version of this on New Years Eve, but was delayed somewhat this time around because I’ve been working on the first POM YouTube videos. (Second one will hopefully be posted sometime today. It’s labor intensive because I want to put out a quality product.)

2018 is sure to bring more awesome developments. Trump is pulling America back from its expensive role in the fading unipolar world, while ensuring it has a strong bargaining position in the new multilateral world. That is the name of the game. Those who don’t understand it will be doomed to repeat their history of horrible predictions.

POM will continue to provide accurate and timely articles on all of these subjects, as well as producing videos which will open up more markets for those interested in the message presented here. I will continue the research and writing into the double-headed eagle symbolism and the strategies of the international banking interests, as this Crown Beast force once again shifts the monetary and geopolitical world, as it has done before when previous empires passed the torch to a new engineered power structure.

And of course, the centuries long war between the Protestant Reformers and Jesuit Counter-Reformers will continue to be a topic of immense interest to me. Through this filter the last 500 years make a lot more sense, especially when we consider that multiculturalism targets western Protestant majority nations and poverty and genocides target non-western Protestant majority nations, such as the slaughter in Rwanda which was supported by the Catholic Church.

There is an undeniable pattern here.

There is so much more to research and write about that the time required is daunting. We have left the old POM and USD worlds behind, and have entered a new world of change and challenges. As we begin to understand the real history of the world, and the structure of the battle we are in fact fighting, it will become even more important for POM to serve as a source of information and gathering place for those who seek truth and understanding. – JC

Note: Here are a few pictures I sent to the Mighty Dane last night while working on the next POM video. That’s my Saturday night now. I wasn’t drinking the Crown Beast poison until Dane sent me a picture of what he was drinking. Damn you Ackerman! You know I’m weak with the murky drink. By the way, I hate the sound of my recorded voice. It’ll get better everyone.

JC Collins can be contacted at [email protected]

This article is copyrighted by POM Media©2017. As non-Premium content it can be shared and reposted without further permission.

Sharing is caring!