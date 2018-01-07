2018: Dollar Down, Gold Up by Adrian Ash – Bullion Vault

But what about those Not Dollar gold investing…?

2018 BEGINS with smart people saying the year ahead looks good for gold investing, writes Adrian Ash at BullionVault.

Why so strong in New Year? Why so soft versus the Dollar in December?

Well, the New Year’s hangover seems to find investors fearing the future and mourning the past. That makes gold look more shiny in January than December.

Currency traders also say the major FX pairs tend to reach extremes around the turn of the year. Crunching the numbers in fact, Brent Donnelly and Tim Young at HSBC find the reality to be “insane…a massive anomaly in what should be close to randomly-distributed data.”

Looking at the G7 currency pairs since 1980, the gob-smacked HSBC traders can only point to investors “window dressing, positioning for the new year, and reduced liquidity” for this bizarre bunching of annual highs and lows between the last week of December and the first week of January.

It’s enough to make “even the most unrepentant ivory tower academic question the efficient market hypothesis,” says Donnelly. Maybe the distribution of gold, silver and platinum’s strongest monthly gains should do the same.

But whatever the main driver of precious metals’ increasingly typical New Year bump, why do top bullion analysts now forecast solid prices for 2018 as a whole?

A possible stockmarket drop is one reason, a fair guess from these nose-bleed valuations. The risk of rising inflation makes another given near record-low jobless rates and resurgent government deficits.

But the point cropping up most in 2018 gold price forecasts to date is the weak outlook for the Dollar.