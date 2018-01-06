You Are Here ⇒ [Chart] by Zach Scheidt – Daily Reckoning

I’ve got one teenager with an active driver’s license and two teenagers in the “learning stage.”

Sometimes I think I’m going to lose my sanity!

The other day I was trying to give my son directions and I mentioned a major intersection near our house. It turned out, he didn’t even know the names of the streets!

It’s not because he’s a bad driver. Quite the contrary! He’s made it well past his 18th birthday without a single fender bender (knock on wood).

But when it comes to directions, my kids can be clueless at times. That’s because they’re never more than two taps away from pulling up the maps app on their phone. And from there, they can see exactly where their car is and exactly how to get where they are going!

Too bad there’s not an “Apple Maps” for the market…

Still, experienced traders who understand market dynamics can get a good idea of where we are — just by looking at a market cycle chart.

Let’s take a look at where we are in the market as 2018 kicks off…

The Current Market Wealth Effect

To understand where we are in the market, it’s helpful to look at what is currently driving stocks higher.

Today, we’re in the midst of what I call the “wealth effect.” This wealth effect is a powerful force that is driving not just the U.S. stock market, but the entire U.S. economy!

Investors, (and consumers, workers and citizens in general) are feeling more and more “wealthy” this year. The data is showing up in consumer confidence surveys, as well as in the way investors are allocating their capital.

Did you know that the brokerage Charles Schwab recently recorded the lowest portion of cash balances in customers’ accounts ever?1 Investors are putting more of their capital to work in the markets because they’re confident that stock prices are rising.

This scenario has a self-reinforcing tendency because the more people believe in the market, the more they invest. And the more they invest, the higher the market goes.

On top of strong market trends, we also have a very healthy housing market. We’ve talked about this a lot here at The Daily Edge. But suffice it to say there are plenty of potential buyers for new homes, and not enough inventory to sell to them.

