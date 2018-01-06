This Could Be The Year That Justice Is Served (Video)
The DOJ and congress are looking into the Russian collusion probe, the FBI investigation coverup, Clinton email server and the Comey memo problem. Will this year be the year of justice. A Judge has ordered Fusion GPS to hand over its financial records. The talks between North Korea and South Korea are happening on Jan 9 and the US is not invited. Russia says this would be a great time for the US to join the peace talks. Iranians stage protests against those who are rioting. The agenda to have regime change in Iran is backfiring and losing momentum, this is why Nikki Haley wants the UN to take action quickly before its all over.