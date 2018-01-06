What Would Jim Rickards Do? By Owen Sullivan – Laissez Faire Books – LFB.org

TDC Note – Having some cash around in small bills – smaller than $100 (a few $100 bills is good) – for emergencies only makes sense. If the power goes out, like during a snowstorm, tornado, hurricane, wildfire or whatever, cash becomes king. If you don’t believe me ask most of the people Puerto Rico that are still without electricity and by default have limited or no access to their debit or credit cards. We have said this for years.

Snow in Texas… wildfire on the West Coast… frequent and unusually powerful hurricanes…

This year has been a not-so-gentle reminder of exactly why we prepare: The unexpected can happen anytime, anywhere… and it will.

In 2018, I expect we’ll see a noticeable rise in folks taking their disaster prep more seriously — stocking up on emergency supplies of food, water and batteries. But there’s one aspect of disaster prep that newcomers often overlook.

Cash.

Cash Is King

These days, we tend to rely on digital forms of money such as credit cards, debit cards and direct deposits. Most folks don’t have more than $50 or so of “walking-around money” in their purse or wallet.

But electronic forms of money are worthless when the electricity goes out, as it typically does in a severe storm, earthquake or flood. Credit card machines, ATMs and bank computers will all be unable to function.

The first step to preparing for a cash crisis is putting together a “Financial Crisis Emergency Kit.” This is simply a stash of physical cash and some precious metals kept in a secure location at your home.

I recommend starting with $1,000–1,200, mostly in twenties. Twenties are easy enough to store and you shouldn’t have trouble asking traders to make change. (However, it’s still a good idea to have at least $100 in smaller bills.)

