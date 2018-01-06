The Truth About Bannon Video – Bill Still

The general health of the coup is crumbling, but not yet broken.

Bannon’s cheap backstabbing was a surprise to me, but not to the Trumps. Obviously, Bannon has been compromised, and from his appearance, it’s not hard to imagine any one of several ways that may have been accomplished.

In any case, Bannon has super shot himself in both feet and has damaged him brand irreparably. The Breitbart Board is considering booting him from all connections.

According to Newt Gingrich, the only two newsrooms he will be welcomed in will be MSNBC and the CNN’s as a Trump basher. That’s not a good place to be because you’ll always have an uphill credibility battle because you are working against the right side of history.



Video Source

Even if Romney can win the vacated Senate seat of Orin Hatch, the remnant of the Never-Trumpers wouldn’t trust Bannon with a Chinese fortune cookie.

But the most devastating one-two punch was delivered by Donald Trump, Jr. in two tweets on Wednesday afternoon: [read from his tweet, not quotes]

“Wow, Just looked at the comments section on Breitbart. Wow. When Bannon has lost Breitbart, he’s left with . . . umm, nothing.”

Then three hours later, at 5:14 pm, Don Jr. delivered the coup de grâce.

“Steve had the honor of working in the White House & serving the country. Unfortunately, he squandered that privilege & turned that opportunity into a nightmare of backstabbing, harassing, leaking, lying & undermining the President. Steve is not a strategist, he is an opportunist.”

Sharing is caring!