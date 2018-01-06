Stocks and Precious Metals Charts – The Name of the Rose by Jesse – Jesse’s Crossroad Cafe’

Does thy life destroy.” William Blake “Where does the truth lie? Should one go off and build a little house with flowers outside the windows and a garden outside the door and extol and thank God and turn one’s back on the world and its filth? Isn’t seclusion a form of treachery, of desertion? I am weak and small, but I want to do what is right.” Hans Scholl “The wealth of another region excites their greed; and if it is weak, their lust for power as well. Nothing from the rising to the setting of the sun is enough for them. Among all others only they are compelled to attack the poor as well as the rich. Robbery, rape, and slaughter they falsely call empire; and where they make a desert, they call it peace.” Tacitus, Agricola

The Non-Farm Payrolls number came in quite a bit light this morning.

Stocks finished up the week with a surge higher on very light volumes.

The ruling class rejoices, and points to this of a clear sign of God’s favor on our undertaking. Or whatever gods they happen to be following these days.

Abandonment of principle is a small price to pay, for an elite group of people determined to be every more powerful, and rich.

And for an exceptional people, exceptions must be made. The ordinary rules do not apply, to those who have risen above the law. For them, it is a heavy burden, but someone must rule the common people. Is this not always what is said, especially afterwards, when the proud and mighty have been crushed, and fallen?

