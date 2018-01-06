Roger Stone says “Sloppy Steve” Bannon committed a “stunning act of betrayal” by Alex Christoforou – The Duran

Meanwhile it appears that Bannon has a new money man, who is a Chinese Soros operative

Former Trump Roger Stone was on Fox News’ Tucker Carlson Tonight to refute Steve Bannon’s statements, and just about everything else in the upcoming book “Fire and Fury”.

Stone told Tucker that the US President Trump has “always been his own man” and was the “genius” behind his 2016 election victory.

Meanwhile Stone spoke with Infowars’ Alex Jones to break down how Steve Bannon will not be hurting for cash anytime soon, as it appears Bannon has a new financial backer in a Chinese, Soros operative named Miles Kwok.

The Gateway Pundit reports that Stone says Bannon’s money man is a Chinese operative and who became a double agent who has orchestrated multi-million dollar online financial crimes in China. Sanders says Kwok was a bundler for Hillary Clinton and has been seen dining with George Soros.

The Drudge Report’s Matt Drudge tweeted about Kwok and Bannon on Thursday.

Roger Stone noted in the interview with Jones that Bannon and H. R. McMaster objected to Kwok’s extradition.

