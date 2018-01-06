Practical Skills for Hands On and Preparedness Viability by Ken Jorgustin – Modern Survival Blog

Most professional worker skills today are hinged with our modern day way of life. The majority of people in the United States generally work in services rather than manufacturing / hands-on.

Preparedness for the ‘here and now’

Preparedness for the potential ‘after’

Having practical skills are beneficial for the now and potentially the ‘after’. ‘After’ meaning a time of post-collapse, a depression era perhaps.

Those skills that involve a trade, working with your hands, or anything that will assist your sustainability may be particularly valuable in that sense.

Our ancestors of generations ago had many practical skills. It was pretty much mandatory for survival back then and a part of their way of life. You needed to know how to do a lot of things yourself.

Today’s generation do not need practical skills in that context because things can simply be bought. We trade our modern skills for currency which in turn buys what we need. It works quite well actually. Until it doesn’t…

So if and when it ever “doesn’t”, wouldn’t it be nice to know how to do something in the practical sense? A trade or using your hands and skills to better survive or even thrive during such a time?

That aside, I personally enjoy the practical skills learned in life. Even though I don’t technically need them during these modern times, I simply like working with my hands. I enjoy learning and doing some of the things our ancestors did, and I also enjoy learning the hands-on trades of today. I feel better in knowing that I can do some of these things “just in case”. Plus I get a sense of satisfaction knowing that I can do it.

What ever happened to the days when a good portion of people went to trade schools? Or when a fair number of people became apprentices at one trade or another?

Sharing is caring!