Peter Boockvar: Central Bank Tightening Will Cause More Volatility in 2018 Video – Wall St for Main St

Jason Burack of Wall St for Main St interviewed returning guest, Chief Investment Officer of Bleakley Financial Group and Editor of The Boock Report newsletter https://boockreport.com/, Peter Boockvar.

Jason asks Peter about many macro topics including: central bank tightening, a flattening yield curve, the US Dollar, Bitcoin, the commodities rally, a stock market crash, what worries him the most about markets or the global economy and President Trump.

