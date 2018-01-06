This Is Why You Need To Pay Attention To Gold! Video – Press for Truth

There is something happening with gold and you need to pay attention. Gold has risen over $60 in just the last 3 months the largest rise it’s seen since 2011. Are these signs of troubling times to come ahead and is now a good time to buy? In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth speaks with Lior Gantz of Wealth Research Group about the latest trends with gold and what that may imply while also giving his top picks for commodities and companies worth investing your assets in moving forward in 2018.



