Mr. President: FIRE JEFF SESSIONS! Video – Ron Paul Liberty Report
As with all of government’s wars against liberty, the so-called “Drug War” is almost universally recognized as a total failure. But, getting rid of government intrusion once it’s accepted is no easy task. We’re sitting on mountains of government failures that just don’t go away on their own. Fortunately, state-by-state, public pressure has produced wins for liberty in the “Drug War.” Then there’s Jeff Sessions…It’s time for President Trump to use those two famous words from The Apprentice.