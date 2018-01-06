James Turk Says Gold & Silver Markets Extremely Well Bid To Start 2018 – Audio Interview from King World News

As we come to the end of the first week of trading in 2018, today James Turk told King World News that the gold and silver markets are extremely well bid to start the new year. He also discussed the major gold and silver bull market signal.

Eric King: “James, 2018 looks set to be a huge year, a monster year, for gold, silver and the mining shares. Nobody is talking about it because they are focused on the fireworks in the cryptocurrencies, stock markets, and elsewhere around the world where the markets are going crazy. As we kickoff 2018, what are your thoughts on where markets are headed?”

James Turk: “I think you are right, I think it is going to be a big year. Let’s talk about gold and silver. They are constantly making higher and higher lows. The low of the correction was in December of 2015. The December 2016 low was above the 2015 low. The December 2017 low was above the 2016 low. So we’ve got an uptrend in place and this is the way bull markets begin. They begin with an uptrend, where nobody is paying attention except the smart money, who are accumulating the undervalued asset(s).

Audio Interview HERE>>>

James Turk: Founder & Lead Director of Goldmoney, Inc (Toronto Exchange XAU) – His latest venture is Lend & Borrow Trust Company Ltd., an online peer-to-peer lending platform that brings lenders and borrowers together by enabling customers to borrow CAD, USD, GBP, EUR or CHF using their gold and silver as collateral for security to the lender. Follow him on Twitter at @fgmr.

James Turk & John Rubino are back with their latest book “ The Money Bubble, What To Do Before It Pops ,” and say that history is about to repeat. Instead of addressing the causes of the 2008 financial crisis, the world’s governments have continued along the same path, accumulating ever more debt and inflating even bigger financial bubbles. So another — even bigger — crisis is coming. Whether it ends up being called ‘the End of Paper Money’ or ‘the Second Great Depression,’ it will change everything, from the kinds of investments that create new fortunes to the kinds of money that most of us save and spend.

