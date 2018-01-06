FBI Launches New Investigation into the Clinton Foundation by Kenneth Whittle – DisObedient Media

TDC Note – I am sick up to my eyebrows with “investigations”. I want to see some action. I want to see some people going to prison, having their entire wealth structure striped and losing everything, I mean everything. These people should lose everything in their life that is good and decent. These criminals don’t deserve anything – they don’t even deserve another breathe of fresh air – but at the very least please begin sending people – like hillary, bill clinton, huma, debbie wasserman and loretta lynch to prison immediately. The government has wasted enough of the funds they stole (taxes) from me and my family on “investigations” – begin sending people to prison and confiscate their entire families wealth – all of it!! Today would be a good day to get started.

####

According to a recent report from The Hill, the FBI has launched a new investigation into the Clinton Foundation. This news comes just days after it was announced that classified information was found on the laptop of former congressman Anthony Weiner, husband of long-time Clinton aide Huma Abedin.

The news comes just 24 hours after a house fire broke out at a Clinton residence in Chappaqua, New York. The details surrounding the fire remain clouded at the time of writing. Earlier today, the Justice Department announced it had reopened the Hillary Clinton email investigation, according to The Blaze.

The Hill further relates that the new investigation will focus on whether the Clinton Foundation engaged in any pay-to-play politics or other illegal activities while Hillary Clinton served as Secretary of State. The probe will also determine whether the Clinton’s promised or performed any political favors in return for charitable donations to their foundation.

