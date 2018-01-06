Confronting the FBI with Evidence About Stephen Paddock – Las Vegas Shooting Video – Blackstone Intelligence Network

Part 70 – I paid a visit to the highly secure FBI headquarters in Las Vegas to discuss the Vegas shooting. Specifically, we discussed Stephen Paddock’s ties to a criminal network. I wanted the FBI in Vegas to know that the public knows much more than they may think we do.

The FBI was very interested in where I had obtained my information. Some of my suspicions were confirmed during the meeting – including the identity of a man I suspected to be an FBI informant.

BONUS COVERAGE

Brief Summary of My Meeting with LVMPD – Las Vegas Shooting – Part 69

I discussed the Las Vegas Shooting investigation today with LVMPD Public Information Officer Ocampo-Gomez. When time permits, I will do a follow up with more information on what we discussed.

